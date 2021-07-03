A ST DOGMAELS woman has lost her licence and must pay £269 after admitting driving her Vauxhall Combo van after taking cannabis.
Helen Louise Gunn, of Glascoed High Street, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 29. She admitted driving with an illegal amount of the cannabis by-product Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in her blood.
Gunn's van was stopped by police on the on the B329 in Haverfordwest on December 27 last year. A blood test revealed 8.4 microgrammes per litre of the cannabis by-product. The legal limit is two microgrammes per litre.
Gunn was disqualified from driving for 12months, she was also fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
The total of £269 must be paid by the 27 of this month.
