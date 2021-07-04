In the Pembroke County Junior League, Pembroke Dock U15's fought back to overcome Neyland U15's score of 105ao to score 109-0.
Charlie Malloy scored a half century of 53 for Neyland as Ashley Watkins added 24 onto that for the away side.
However, Pembroke Dock's Rhys Daley scored 52no and Bowyn Clark got 38no as they finished without Neyland taking a wicket.
Also in the U15's league, Whitland scored 62 in the 11th over after Kilgetty scored 61-2.
Jamie Keating (1-9) and Olly Badham (1-17) fielded well for Kilgetty, with Luc Owen's 36no and Ethan Ryan's score of 14 was enough to see Whitland victorious.
In the U13's league, Haverfordwest fought back after Llechryd scored 112-7 to win the match without a wicket with 113-0.
One game took place in the U11's league, as Hook (287-5) beat Llechryd (259-2).
Ellis James' 11 and Dewi Morris' 10 weren't enough for the away side, despite good fielding from Flo Cartwright (2-7).
Alfie Smethurst scored 16 and 1-7 for Hook, while teammate Olly Nutty scored 12.
