It was all aboard for customers of Pembroke Dock's Anchorage Social Activity Centre, as they enjoyed life on the ocean wave courtesy of the topsail schooner Johanna Lucretia.

Chartered by the charity Tall Ships (Wales) Trust to deliver a programme of sails for the local community, the Johanna Lucretia was a huge success with everyone from the centre.

Setting off from Hobbs Point in Pembroke Dock, the mini voyages allowed the participants, all of whom have learning disabilities, to enjoy a wonderful sailing experience supported by staff and an energetic crew.

Esther Gray, the centre’s senior team co-ordinator, described it as a ‘truly magical day’.

“Many of our customers took the opportunity to sail as well as take the helm of the ship, while others had the time to explore and enjoy the unique experience of seeing this magnificent vessel at sea,” she said.

She added: “Volunteers of the West Wales Maritime Museum supported the event with on shore sensory and hands on activities, including a wooden sailing dinghy and a rope making machine.

“The smiles on everyone’s faces said it all. A massive thank you to all those involved to achieve this safely for us.”

Over the last year the Tall Ships (Wales) Trust has been working with the local community to create the Covid-safe event and the Anchorage was one of many community groups to book mini voyages.

Cllr Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for social services in Pembrokeshire, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Tall Ships (Wales) Trust and the crew of the Johanna Lucretia for creating such wonderful opportunities for the Anchorage SAC and other community groups in Pembrokeshire.

“Many thanks also to the staff at the Anchorage for organising such a memorable and uplifting event which I’m sure will stay with everyone for a long time.”