Pembrokeshire County Council has said that it is supporting 16 million people in the UK's first National Thank You Day tomorrow, Sunday, July 4.
Thank You Day has come from a grassroots campaign to hold thank you parties in local communities to thank each other for support and community spirit built during lockdown.
Despite the campaign only starting a month ago, high profile individuals including Gary Lineker, Michael Sheen, Dame Judi Dench, Raheem Sterling and many more have got involved.
Members of the public are being encouraged to celebrate in different ways, from picnics to barbecues, outdoor parties to drinks, while sticking to Covid-19 guidelines.
The campaign aims to get as many people involved as possible, and wants to ensure that anybody who deserves a thank you, gets one, either in person or virtually.
Councillor David Simpson, leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said: "Saying thank you to someone is a lovely way to show that they are recognised and helps them to feel like it’s all been worth it. This is an amazing initiative and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers, NHS staff, emergency services and council staff across the county for all they have done in what has been a challenging year – Diolch!"
For more information about the day and activities, visit: https://thankyouday.org.uk/
