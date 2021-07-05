Local Senedd Member Paul Davies has recently visited Hangar 5, a trampoline and soft play centre in Haverfordwest to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the business.
Paul Davies met with owner Kevin Howells to hear about some of the challenges that Covid-19 restrictions have had on the business’ operations and what more the Welsh Government can do to support the sector.
Mr Davies said: “It was a pleasure to visit Hangar 5 and learn more about the business. It’s an excellent facility which has a had a difficult time because of the Covid-19 pandemic and so it’s vital that the local community gets behind local businesses like this, as restrictions ease.
"We had a frank discussion about a range of issues, such as grant funding, business rents and support packages. As some businesses still continue to be affected by government restrictions, it’s crucial that they receive government support to weather the storm.
"I’ll be taking that message back to the Senedd and pushing for the Welsh Government to do more to support businesses so that they can continue to remain open for the future.”
