A HAVERFORDWEST driver has lost his licence for 15 months after admitting driving after taking cocaine and cannabis.
Luke Daniel Pettit, of Jury Lane, appeared in front of magistrates in Haverfordwest on June 29.
The court heard that his Peugot 207 was stopped at Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest on December 19 last year.
Pettit, 28, was found to have Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine by-product, in his blood at a level of 525; cocaine at a level of 13 and cannabis by-product, Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol at a level of 7.5.
He admitted all three offences and magistrates took his guilty plea into account when sentencing.
Pettit was fined £120 each for the cannabis and cocaine offences, he must also pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge. He must pay the total of £359 at a sum of £24 a month.
He was also disqualified from driving for 15 months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.