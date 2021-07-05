A Haverfordwest driver has been disqualified for 13 months after he was found driving over the limit and without insurance.
Shane Roberts, of West Court, was stopped by police while driving Citroen C3 at West Court on May 26 of this year.
He was found to have 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35, and to be driving without insurance.
Roberts, 30, admitted both offences when he appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest on June 29.
He was fined £120 for both offences and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £34.
He was also ordered to pay three separate amounts of compensation: £350, £180.90 and £600 in relation to the no insurance offence.
Magistrates disqualified Roberts from driving for 13 months and ordered him to pay the total amount of £1489.90 by the 27 of this month.
