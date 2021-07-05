Three new heritage walking trails can now be seen at Milford Waterfront which tell the story of the town's history.

The new walks come as part of a collaborative project between Milford Youth Matters and Milford Haven School with support from the Port of Milford Haven and funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Milford Youth Matters worked with pupils of the school to develop the walking trails which best tell the history of Milford Haven.

Learners at the school created stories based on the themes: Historic Haven, Energy Kingdom and Water Ways, researching and creating artwork to accompany their stories.

From over 60 entries in total, 12 were further developed and are featured at Milford Waterfront and online.

Visitors can follow the trails at Milford Waterfront by scanning QR codes located on bilingual signs on lampposts around the Marina. This will take them to the website where they can read the full story.

Dayle Gibby, Milford Youth Matters co-ordinator commented: “This was a great project to work on with Milford Haven School and The Port of Milford Haven. The young people were all really enthusiastic about creating images and writing about our town’s history, and I am really pleased to see it being incorporated into walking trails around the area. Thank you to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for funding this project.”

Lucy Wonnacott, Milford Waterfront Marketing Manager added: “We are really excited to have supported Milford Youth Matters to develop these walking trails for the local community and visitors. The pupils from Milford Haven School have done a fantastic job and I’ve enjoyed all of the stories. Milford Haven has such a rich history and we love bringing the sense of place which is uniquely Milford Haven to life at Milford Waterfront. A big thank you to Milford Haven School and Milford Youth Matters for creating these walking trails and stories.”

To find out more about walking in Milford Haven, from the waterway views to marina, woodlands, beaches, etc, visit https://www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/whats-here/walking-in-milford-haven.