The Delta variant of Covid-19 has become the dominant variant in all health board areas of Wales, Public Health Wales has confirmed.

In figures released by Public Health Wales today the total number of Delta variant cases in Wales is 1749, an increase of 961 since the last update on Thursday, June 24.

Dr Giri Shankar, an Incident Director said: “This is a consistent picture across Wales, although we continue to see high rates in North Wales with Gwynedd showing a significant increase in cases.

“We are seeing the number of cases increase all over Wales but particularly in North Wales where travel to and from England for work and leisure purposes is commonplace.

“We advise people, particularly in North Wales, to socially distance, take up the offer of a vaccine, and self-isolate and get a test if they get Coronavirus symptoms.

“The Delta variant is known to be most common variant in all new cases in Wales and is shown to be more easily transmitted from person to person than the previously dominant Alpha variant. This means we all need to take steps to keep ourselves safe and reduce the risk of transmission.

“Our advice is particularly relevant to people travelling to areas where there are known clusters of Coronavirus as community transmission of the variant is evident.

“Please be Covid aware when you travel. We are all very familiar with social distancing by now, but, by remaining at least two metres away from everyone else, washing our hands regularly, and wearing a face covering we can keep ourselves and our friends and family safe.

“Take up your offer of a vaccination when you receive it as the latest evidence shows that Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are both effective against the Delta variant after two doses.

“Ventilating indoor spaces is another effective way to reduce spread of infection, so by opening windows and doors, we can protect ourselves further.

“If you develop any symptoms, you must self-isolate and get a test if you or anyone in your household develop symptoms."