AFTER 15 months without access to live music, Narberth Jazz has an exciting event planned this month,

The event which has been so long in coming is a Jazz Garden Party in the superb outdoor setting of Lampeter House, Lampeter Velfrey on Thursday July 15.

The garden partywill run from 3pm to 8pm and will feature the local traditional band Moonshine Boulevard, led by Llawhaden trombonist Tudor Thomas, and French cafe and Gypsy-style band, Afternoon In Paris, who have a large following and are from Swansea area.

Narberth Jazz spokesman Declan Connolly said:"So many jazz players have missed performing in front of an audience for so long that everyone is really excited to play at this super event.

"Afternoon In Paris are the perfect band for a garden party because everyone loves their stylish tuneful take on the music of Django Reinhardt, which evokes the atmosphere of hot clubs in Paris.

"Normally a four-piece band - led by Susanna Warren on clarinet and bass clarinet and featuring Jeremy Young on guitar - this time they have expanded with piano and drums added. They have thrilled the Narberth people at every appearance and crowds of music lovers all over Wales and beyond.“

Narberth Jazz has a new website, www.narberthjazz.wales, sponsored by Planed, where tickets can be booked.

Lampeter House is a Victorian mansion with a small amphitheatre facing the terrace, which is as perfect for live jazz as it has been for the host of arts events held there in the past.

People are asked to come equipped for the weather and to remember there will be grass underfoot.

This will be a seated event - there will be some seating but you may bring your own.

There will be refreshments available, but you are welcome to bring a picnic.

Covid 19 regulations will apply.