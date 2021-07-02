A 43-YEAR-OLD man who drove with cannabis in his system has been disqualified from driving for a year.

Richard Martin Biggs of Broadmoor appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, June 29.

He admitted driving a BMW 316 on the A40 at Arnolds Down, Haverfordwest on December 29, 2020 with above the legal limit of a controlled drug in his blood.

In addition to the ban, Biggs was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.