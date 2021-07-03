POLICE seized a 'substantial' amount of cannabis in Pembrokeshire yesterday afternoon, Friday July 2.
It followed a stop-check in the St Davids area.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that a man was subsequently chrged with the possession of cannabis.
Officers added: "A substantial amount of cannabis was seized, the male has been bailed to attend court in due course."
