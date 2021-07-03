A man and woman from Pembroke Dock stole groceries from a convenience store in the town, magistrates have been told.
Mark Briskham, 30 and Rebecca Thomas, 28, of separate addresses in Bush Street, appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday June 29.
They both admitted two joint charges of the theft of goods totalling £28.62 from Londis on April 10.
Briskham and Thomas were each fined a total of £120 and ordered to pay compensation of £14.31, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
