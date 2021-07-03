Love Island viewers have been hit with a strong warning from the show after the family of one of the contestants were sent death threats.

Chloe Burrows who entered the villa a day later than everyone else chose to couple up with Aaron Francis on Wednesday night’s instalment of the show.

Her decision saw Shannon Singh dumped from the villa and bringing an end to her stint on the ITV2 show within the first week.

Viewers reacted angrily to the decision and some have taken it a step further and threatened Chloe’s family via social media.

In a number of Instagram posts they said: "We all have thick skin but the amount of trolling Chloe has been receiving is absolutely disgusting.

"This morning we woke up to yet another DM (see next story) encouraging Chloe to kill herself - there have been HUNDREDS.

The added: "Have the deaths of Sophie, Mike, and Caroline taught us nothing?"

Love Island have since released a statement in response to the “wholly unacceptable” behaviour.

It read: “We want Love Island to be a positive experience for all of our cast and their friends and family members.

“Last night’s episode created strong reactions but some viewers’ posts were wholly unacceptable. We take these matters extremely seriously and will support cast members and their families in reporting such posts.

“We would once again urge all of our viewers to think before posting and remember that our islanders are people with feelings.”

Love Island continues to air from 9pm on ITV2.