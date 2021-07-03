POLICE seized a car, charged the driver and arrested his passenger after a stop-check in Haverfordwest yesterday, Friday July 3.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that driver was charged with driving without a licence or insurance.
His passenger was wanted for a shoplifting offence in the Gwent area and she was arrested and charged.
Officers added: "Vehicle seized."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.