A 31-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with two counts of disclosing a private, sexual photograph or film without the consent of the individuals who appeared in that photograph or film, with the intention of causing distress.
Joel Tanti of Llanfallteg appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, June 30.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was given unconditional bail to return to the same court on August 2 for trial.
The charges relate to alleged offences which occurred at Llanfallteg between April 1 and June 10, 2020 and April 1 and July 14, 2020.
