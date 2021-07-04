CARDIGAN Castle have unveiled plans for a series of live shows this summer featuring acts ranging from rock and pop to country and classical.

First up is the Welsh Whisperer on Friday, July 9 with his unique take on life in the countryside, followed by a night of opera music on 16 of July from Trystan Llyr Griffiths, Rhian Lois and Steffan Lloyd Owen.

On July 24 Gwilym - one of Wales’ biggest Welsh language bands - headline a night celebrating Welsh language music with support from Elis Derby and talented local artist Mari Mathias.

There are performances from top tribute acts Stereosonics on August 14 and Hullaballoo Muse Tribute (August 20), with the latter supported by local singer/songwriter Becky ‘The Bullet’ Thomas.

The series will be brought to a spectacular close with a night of entertainment from ‘Welsh of The West End’ performing hits from London’s West End.

The concerts, sponsored by local companies B V Rees and Daioni Organic Ltd, will take place outdoors in accordance with Welsh Government guidelines.

Cardigan Castle director Jonathan Thomas described the absence of concerts last summer as ‘incredibly disappointing’.

“Most people I speak to about the castle still mention the live concerts they went to back in 2019 and how much they enjoyed them,” he said.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to put a programme together for this summer, in line with the guidance, to start bringing such events back to Cardigan in a safe manner.

“It was difficult to make the series viable, so we are really grateful for the sponsorship from Daioni and B V Rees.

“I’m really excited about the variety of performers we have this summer, hopefully bringing something for everyone.

“It is a shame the capacities have to be limited compared to previous years, but it is an important step on the road back to normality.”

The audience will be seated for the concerts, with tickets sold in groups of four or six; each group will be provided with a table for the evening.

Food and drinks will be served to the tables throughout the evening for each concert.

Tickets – which go sale one month prior to each concert - can be purchased at: www.cardigancastle.com/whats-on/