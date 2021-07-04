POLICE are asking south Pembrokeshire parents "Do you know where your children were last night ?" after youngsters took part in a beach drinking session in Tenby.

The group left litter including broken glass on the resort's North Beach - which has just been named as the UK's most picturesque beach in a social media study.

Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Team said that on Friday night, July 2, "there were a large number of local youths found drinking causing ASB (anti-social behaviour) at the North Beach, Tenby.

"Broken glass, cans and bottles recovered from the beach by officers."