POLICE are asking south Pembrokeshire parents "Do you know where your children were last night ?" after youngsters took part in a beach drinking session in Tenby.
The group left litter including broken glass on the resort's North Beach - which has just been named as the UK's most picturesque beach in a social media study.
Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Team said that on Friday night, July 2, "there were a large number of local youths found drinking causing ASB (anti-social behaviour) at the North Beach, Tenby.
"Broken glass, cans and bottles recovered from the beach by officers."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment