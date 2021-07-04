TENBY’s all-weather lifeboat launched at 6pm yesterday, Saturday July 3, after a request by Dyfed Powys Police to assist in the search for a possible missing person at St Govans.

The volunteer crew made best speed to the area, some nine miles west of Tenby, where they were requested to search the shoreline, rocks and caves between St Govans and the Green Bridge of Wales.

News soon came through that the person had been found safe and well by the police, so the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 7.05pm.