There have been 29 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Sunday July 4).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 19 new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Ceredigion and nine in Pembrokeshire.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

Across Wales, 535 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 219,83 with 5,575 deaths.

There have been 15,908 tests since the last report.