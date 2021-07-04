A 29-YEAR-OLD man who drove with cannabis in his system has lost his licence for a year.
Kino Wakeman of High Street, Jameston, appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest last Tuesday, June 29.
He admitted driving a Honda Civic car in Lamphey on December with above the legal limit of cannabis in his blood.
In addition to the driving disqualification, he was ordered to pay a total of £239, made up of a £120 fine, costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge.
