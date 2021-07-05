A 21-YEAR-OLD driver involved in a crash where several cars were damaged was found to have two-and-a-half times the legal limit of alcohol in her body, magistrates have been told.
Ella May Marchant of South Terrace, Pembroke, appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, June 29.
She pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes A Class car in Pembroke Dock on June 4 with excess alcohol.
A blood sample showed 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35.
She was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a fine of £423, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £42.
The total of £550 is to be repaid at the rate of £100 a month.
The court gave the high alcohol reading, and the fact there had been collision damage to several cars as their reasons for applying the sentence and fine.
