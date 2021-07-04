AN INJURED walker and a report of paddleboarders in difficulty resulted Tenby Coastguard being called out twice today, Sunday July 4.
The team, along with St Govans Coastguard Rescue team, were paged for the first time at lunchtime to provide medical assistance to the walker near Wisemans Bridge.
They provided first aid whilst waiting for Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics to attend, who took the walker to hospital.
The second incident happened at 4.15pm, when there was a report of paddle boarders in difficulty near St Catherine’s Island, Tenby.
The team were soon en route, as was Tenby's inshore lifeboat.
After information was received from RNLI lifeguards that the paddleboarders had made it back to the beach, the teams were stood down.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.