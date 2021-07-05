There are six partial closures of schools in Pembrokeshire today, two of which are in Haverfordwest and two in Fishguard.
Haverfordwest High VC School is partially open today, despite Year Nine learners returning today after their self isolation finished on July 2.
Year Eight learners are self isolating however due to a positive lateral flow test.
Prendergast Community Primary School is also partially open, with class 1K not in school today.
In Fishguard, Ysgol Glannau Gwaun and Ysgol Bro Gwaun Secondary are partially closed too.
At Ysgol Bro Gwaun Secondary, several Year Nine learners are self-isolating until July 12 due to being in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
In Milford Haven, Milford Haven School is also partially open due to a Year Ten partial closure.
Finally, Henry Tudor School in Pembroke is partially open, with some Year 11 learners having received a letter dated July 2.
Also, several Year Nine learners are not attending today as a precautionary measure.
