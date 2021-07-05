THE annual Woodstock charity tractor road run took place last Saturday, organised by Alun Thomas and his family.

Some 33 tractors started the run from near Walis, with a circular route that stayed within a few miles from the start, visiting Ambleston, Little Newcastle and Puncheston before heading to the finish at Clarbeston Road.

The run to date has raised £350 with the money going to the chemotherapy unit at Withybush hospital.