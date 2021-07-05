Leza Williams of Haverfordwest is holding a 55th birthday fundraiser for Withybush Hospital after lifesaving cancer treatment.

Leza was 55 on June 12 and said she wanted to use the occasion to say a massive thanks to those who have supported her over the past year since her breast cancer diagnosis – her family, friends and ‘the wonderful NHS.’

She said: “It started with a doctor’s appointment after finding a lump in my left armpit. During that appointment the doctor found a lump in my breast.

“Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, I started chemotherapy less than a month after first finding the lump. Thankfully the cancer had not spread. To say my feet never touched the ground is an understatement.

“What followed was eight rounds of intense chemotherapy and the need for three hospitalisations, on the Cancer Day Unit, ward ten and A and E. During each stay everyone kept me safe. The hospital staff were fantastic.

“I underwent a mastectomy, followed by home visits by district nurses. And I’m now, thankfully, on my journey of recovery.

“The fast response of my local NHS saved my life! Everyone was and still is amazing.”

The money raised will go to help Withybush Hospital’s Cancer Day Unit, Ward 10 and the Macmillan nurses based at the hospital.

Leza said she had also been humbled by everything her family and friends had done for her.

She added: “I want to say thank you to my wonderful husband for all the care and patience he has given. Also, to all my children and their partners, my parents, close family and friends. They’ve picked me up, dusted me down and helped me move forward. Too many to mention!

“The risk of Covid-19 meant that being together – even when restrictions were lifted – was impossible.

“Friends offered their own home for my children, so they could isolate to keep me safe and wave across a garden fence. The prayers, presents, cards, food, phone calls, messages, the list is endless. We are so grateful.”

Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewelyn, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

To help donate for Leza's fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/leza-williams