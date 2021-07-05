Narberth Museum is now open and delighted to welcome be back visitors.
This season, in addition to its many permanent displays, the museum is hosting an insightful temporary photographic exhibition called Quarrymen.
In it, Welsh photographer, Carwyn Rhys Jones, documents the lives of quarrymen in the North Wales slate quarries with portraits of individuals set against the industrial landscape.
A short film accompanying the exhibition features interviews with the quarrymen describing their working lives.
The exhibition was previously shown at the National Slate Museum in Llanberis and at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea. It will be at Narberth until the Autumn.
Admission to the exhibition is included in the standard museum admission charges.
