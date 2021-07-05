There have been 101 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Monday, July 5).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 61 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 12 in Ceredigion and 28 in Pembrokeshire.

Data reported on Mondays is for a 48 hour period up to 9am on Sunday and it is likely that figures will be double the usual 24 hours figure.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

Across Wales, 1,256 new cases were confirmed, with two new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 221,087 with 5,577 deaths.

There have been 32,645 tests since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 16,743 – 11,126 in Carmarthenshire, 3,735 in Pembrokeshire and 1,882 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,264,974 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,730,632 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of June 30, 480,617 residents have now received both jabs, with 13,499 given in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 129,139 first jabs given and 95,031 second does, with 50.3% full vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,122 first doses administered and 65,929 second doses, with 52.4% fully vaccinated.

And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,051 first jabs given and 36,316 second doses, with 50% fully vaccinated.