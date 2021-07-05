A study has found that Pembrokeshire is the most popular Welsh destination for British holidaymakers spending their money, seeing a huge increase in retail and holiday parks.
The county topped the list of the study conducted by gambling.com, with a 261 per cent increase in holiday parks being used for staycations.
Pembrokeshire has also had the biggest increase in retail and recreational activities, with 37 per cent money being spent in cafes, restaurants, museums, shopping centres, etc.
When considering holiday parks, Gwynedd finished second with a 210 per cent increase, while Anglesey came second on the retail list with a 32 per cent increase.
Fellow west Wales county Ceredigion has also had a strong increase, with a 15 per cent rise in retail and recreational activities, and a 123 per cent rise in holiday parks.
Gambling.com, who conducted the study, said: "As we move forward into the summer months, these locations have seen the highest percentage increase in the return of retail and recreation out of the whole of the UK - making them all staycation favourites.
"The one thing these locations all have in common is the access to scenic panoramic views and access to a beach emphasising that we as a nation are eager to splash the cash again to just be able to experience a holiday, and maybe, steal a sunbed."
