A woman was taken to Withybush Hospital after receiving an ankle injury on the coast path near Newgale.

Upon calls made following the injury, RNLI lifeguards north Pembrokeshire were first to arrive, who provided immediate first aid.

HM Coastguard at St Davids then joined, and assisted by carrying the woman out by stretcher back to the road via 'quite steep terrain.'

She was then driven to Withybush Hospital for further medical assistance.