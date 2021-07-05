Paul Davies, Senedd Member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, has visited Ocky White Travel in Haverfordwest to speak with owner Mark White about the issues facing the travel sector as a result of Covid-19.
Paul Davies heard how the sector was particularly vulnerable due to ongoing restrictions and in need of additional support in order to help the sector survive the pandemic.
He said: “The pandemic has had a devastating impact on the travel sector and unless urgent support is forthcoming, then the future looks pretty bleak.
"I raised this issue directly with the First Minister last week in the Senedd Chamber and I’ll write to the economy minister, pressing for support to be made available as quickly as possible.
"Ocky White Travel has served the people of Pembrokeshire for years – but it needs help to remain viable and I’ll certainly do everything I can to push for further resources to be made available in order to protect businesses like this for the future.”
