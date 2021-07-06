Paul Sartori Hospice at Home has recently been awarded a £10,000 donation from The Albert Hunt Trust to contribute to its end-of-life care to patients, families and carers.
The Albert Hunt Trust has supported many Pembrokeshire-based charities, and this £10,000 will contribute towards the hospice at home service which is delivered to adults across the county.
This includes Paul Sartori Hospice at Home supporting families, providing 24-hour on-call support, providing hands-on day and night nursing care as well as much more.
The charity is based in Haverfordwest, but serves all of Pembrokeshire, continuing to remain flexible in light of Covid-19 and providing support where needed.
Paul Sartori Hospice at Home say they do this through flexible donations such as this, which enable the charity to respond to changes in the level and type of care provided.
Sandra Dade, charity manager at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, said: “Our team’s dedication to the charity during these challenging times has shone through over the past 15 months. Donations such as this contribute so much to the sustainability of our charity. It now costs £3,000 a day to deliver the end-of-life care services in Pembrokeshire.”
Judith Williams, grants coordinator at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home said: “This grant makes a big difference to our charity, enabling the charity to spend the money on its core service. The Albert Hunt Trust have been a terrific support to our charity over the years, and like so many, we rely on this generosity to continue to support our community.”
