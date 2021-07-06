Milford Haven School has announced that it has been awarded the 'Investors in Families Lockdown Award,' a prestigious award for the work done throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award is given to schools which have 'provided an exceptionally high level of support to children and families throughout the lockdown periods.'

It was decided that the staff at Milford Haven School have provided dedication, support, guidance, care and nurture to children and families, which has been celebrated and acknowledged through the award.

A spokesperson for the school said: "A huge thanks to all those who have been involved in achieving this award, it is testament to the continued hard work of staff through what has without doubt been one of the most challenging times any of us have experienced.

"This pandemic has tested us in so many ways, and yet we have pulled together and cared for our school community in such a way that we will forever look back on this period with pride.

"A special thanks to Mr Richards-Downes, director for education, who joined us today to celebrate this special award and reflect with us on the many ways that our school staff have gone above and beyond expectations in the past year - and what an honour it is to have a team so dedicated to not just our young people but also the wider community. Diolch."