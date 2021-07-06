Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School in Haverfordwest has hosted its own ‘Race for Life’ school event this term, raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The school's Senedd department of health and wellbeing has spent months organising the event.

Miss Skoczek from the school said: “We came across the event earlier on in the term and when I suggested it to the department, the children were so excited to get involved”.

Pupils from the nursery class up to Year Six ran either 3km and 5km distances, which raised a total of £4,280.96 for Cancer Research UK by those taking part.

The sun shone across the school grounds on the day, as each pupil received a bottle of water, piece of fruit and medal after they had completed their Race for Life.

Joshua Collins, a pupil at the school, said: “It was tiring because of the distance but it was worth it for the amount of money that we raised.”

Many early years pupils spoke of how completing the event had given them their first medal.

One of the department leads for health and wellbeing, Lexi Allen, said: “We noticed that everyone came together and showed really good sportsmanship on the day. We all cheered each other on and helped each other out.”

A spokesperson from the school said: "A big thank you to the parents, families and friends of Mary Immaculate for your generous donations both on sponsorship forms and our Race for Life funding page online. Our whole school community is very proud of the amount raised."