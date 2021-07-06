WITH recognition for the NHS coming from the highest of quarters through the awarding of the George Cross medal, here at the Western Telegraph, we are asking you to tell us who your health and care heroes are.

The last year as really tested the mettle of the workers and volunteers in all our communities, bringing out the very best in so many while drawing on every ounce of strength and energy these special people have, which is why we want to celebrate all of these local heroes – but we need your help to do that.

The 2021 Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards will take place on Facebook on September 16.We are looking for nominations for a whole host of categories, including Care Home of the Year, Nurse of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and so many more – including the West Wales Unsung Hero of the Year.

We know that there are so many of these amazing heroes out there; people who have really gone above and beyond during the last twelve months and those who still continue to work to help rebuild communities and lives as we come out of the coronavirus pandemic.

We want you to tell us about these heroes – and you can do that by nominating them for one of the 14 Health and Care Awards that are up for grabs this year.

Entries are now open – and will stay open until July 16. You can nominate yourself or someone you know – and you can nominate as many people as you like across as many of the awards categories you wish, so if you want to nominate your doctor, early years provider, a local volunteer, or anyone else in any of the awards categories, please do – we would love to hear about your heroes.

Find out how to nominate your health and care hero at westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards

The event is being supported by Bluestone and by BMI Werndale and also other leading businesses and organisations including DNS and Western Power Distribution.