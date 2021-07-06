The Port of Milford Haven is inviting members of the public and the business community to attend the annual stakeholders meeting.
The meeting will take place online this year on Thursday, July 22, between 6pm and 7pm.
At its annual stakeholder meeting, the port’s chairman, Chris Martin, and chief executive, Andy Jones, will share with stakeholders the opportunities the port sees for the Milford Haven Waterway to play a vital national role in driving new green growth in hydrogen, floating offshore wind and marine energy generation.
Andy Jones said: “We’re deeply immersed in our community, and we need the support of our stakeholders to realise our ambition to build a thriving community of successful businesses offering well-paid, fulfilling careers and a more sustainable future for our children.
”I’m sure everyone will agree that it’s been a year like no other. Our annual stakeholder meeting is also an opportunity to take a look at what our staff and partners have achieved over the last year, despite many challenges.”
For details on how to register for the event, visit www.mhpa.co.uk/asm/. Questions can be submitted in advance to prdepartment@mhpa.co.uk or call 01646 696100.
