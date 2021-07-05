A vehicle fire has led to a road closure.
Police and firefighters are at the scene of the fire on a trailer transporting bales of hay on the road through Blaenwaun, near Whitland.
The road through Blaenwaun is closed both due to vehicle fire on the road heading in the direction of Cwmbach, between The Lamb Inn and St Clears.
Traffic is apparently coping well.
