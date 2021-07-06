Local musicians, artists and actors came together this weekend to celebrate and support the reopening of the refurbished post office on Quay Street in Haverfordwest.

The Haverhub team, led by Gitti Coats, have worked tirelessly to prepare for the opening, which took place over a three-day weekend.

The building was officially reopened with the Sheriff of Haverfordwest, Richard Blacklaw-Jones, and supported by patron Jerome Flynn, who gave an opening speech.

The music included Honey Fungus, Bella Voce, David Pepper, Llewellin Duo, Filthy Lucre, DJ Onez, DJ Uncle Funk, La Loba and Sky Barkers.

All who took part in the weekend of events expressed their support for Haverhub on its mission to support local creatives and bring the community together.

Gitti Coats said: "It was very rewarding to see people loving the new community venue and enjoying our wide range of musical live performances over three great fun days.

"The opening day was great fun – the sun shone for us, and the Sheriff delivered a wonderful speech to the assembled crowd and our evening music line up was kicked off by speeches by our patron Jerome Flynn. Everyone was supportive and I felt relieved to have reached the opening weekend.

"My hopes are that Haverhub will grow from strength to strength, taking on the variety and creativity of the many local people who join us whether as performers, artists, Haverhelpers, teachers, visitors, and guest chefs.

"Haverhub has already given the community a place to get involved and make new contacts and friends. This is the whole point of a hub, and now our hub is much improved it will make it ideal for a far wider range of people to benefit."