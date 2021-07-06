YOUNG people in Pembrokeshire, priced out of both the housing and the rental market, were having to live in yurts, caravans and temporary accommodation, or move away, the Welsh Government minister with responsibility for housing was told during a visit to St Davids on Monday.

Minister for climate change, Julie James, visited St Davids affordable housing development Swn y Mor.

There she announced a raft of measures in a three pronged approach to tackle Wales' housing.

The said that a 'summer of action' would help develop solutions to maintain sustainable communities where people who want to remain in an area could have access to good quality, affordable housing.

Ms James visited the local lettings site being developed in St Davids by ateb, this development consists of 38 homes of varying sizes, all being offered at an affordable rent with priority given to people from St Davids, Solva and Llanrian.

She also met with Josh Phillips and Rachel Kelway-Lewis, chairperson and secretary of Solva Community Land Trust (CLT). The CLT is spearheading the first development of its kind in Wales, where a portion of the second homes council tax revenue will be used to develop 18 affordable homes in the tourist honeypot of Solva.

Rachel told her how young people in Pembrokeshire, priced out of the market, were living in temporary accommodation, yurts and caravans, unable to afford to rent or buy a home.

"We're working full time but we can't buy or even rent in the local area, unless we're lucky enough to have financial help from our parents," she said.

"Lots of my friends have had to move away to get on the housing ladder .We need opportunities for young people like me to remain within our community and contribute to our local economy – so it's great to be heard by the minister and know she is doing something to help us out and tackle the issue of second homes, which is creating a demand us locals simply cannot currently compete with."

The minister said the three-pronged approach to the lack of affordable housing across Wales will involve addressing affordability and availability, using existing shared equity and help to buy schemes and building 20,000 affordable homes throughout Wales.

It will look at a regulatory framework and system covering planning law and the introduction of a statutory registration scheme for holiday accommodation.

It will also ensure that second home owners make a fair and effective contribution to the communities in which they buy through council tax, which could be increased to 200 percent extra for second homes, and land transaction tax.

Ms James explained that methods of closing the current 'loophole', which allows some second home owners to register for business rates and then claim small business rate relief, would be explored.

She said the housing crisis was a 'huge and complex' issue to which there was no silver bullet or one size fits all solution.

Because of this the Welsh Government is seeking communities to become pilot areas and test drive certain solutions before they are considered for wider rollout.

The minister said that her announcement kick started a 'summer of action' which would involve consultation, identifying pilot areas, developing a holiday accommodation registration scheme, and drafting draft a Welsh Language Communities Housing Plan.

These actions, she said, would help determine how to tackle the issues now and into the future.

"The continuing rise of house prices mean people, especially younger generations, can no longer afford to live in the communities they have grown up in," she said.

"A high concentration of second homes or holiday lets can have a very detrimental impact on small communities, and in some areas could compromise the Welsh language being spoken at a community level.

"The urgency and gravity of this situation calls for further intervention, which means real and ambitious actions are delivered at pace, to inject fairness back into the housing system."

Josh Phillips, chair of the Community Land Trust added that it had been a 'privilege' to meet the minister to discuss the Solva CLT project and to have her support.

"Our vision is to create housing that is affordable and environmentally low impact, helping to stem the tide of young people having to relocate and draining our community of their energy and talents," he said.