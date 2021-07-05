A food charity is urgently appealing for volunteer drivers to provide support to local communities by collecting food from its warehouse and delivering it to charities.
FareShare Cymru takes surplus food and redistributes it to over 197 local charities and community groups supporting vulnerable people.
These include homeless hostels, breakfast clubs and domestic violence refuges. The charity has delivered more than 1,188 tonnes of food to create the equivalent of 2,830,651 meals in the region this year.
Volunteers are required to have a standard driving licence and will be able to deliver to a variety of local charities and community groups across the region.
Sarah Germain, project manager at FareShare Cymru said: “We’re asking members of the public who may have a bit more time during the school summer holiday period to lend a hand and help with increased demand.
"Our volunteers have been providing a lifeline to people in the region throughout the crisis, delivering food to charities across the region. Now, as restrictions ease, many of our fantastic volunteers are returning to work, leaving us with a shortage of drivers.
"The charities we serve are still facing an unprecedented demand and we urgently need new volunteer drivers to help us get food onto more people’s plates. We’re really hoping the community will rally round and help people in need.”
To show interest or find out more, visit: https://fareshare.org.uk/volunteer/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.