First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has taken to social media to confirm that Boris Johnson's announcement apply to England only.
Boris Johnson has spoken out to the UK, announcing further changes to lockdown to take place on July 19.
However, Mark Drakeford said on Twitter this afternoon: "Any changes announced by Boris Johnson this evening will apply to England only.
"I'll set out any changes for Wales next week based on the latest scientific data.
"Until then, we'll continue our amazing vaccination programme that's already fully vaccinated two thirds of adults in Wales."
