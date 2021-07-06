Five schools throughout Pembrokeshire remain partially closed today (Tuesday, July 6) due to Covid-19 reasons, as one has returned to being completely open.
Prendergast Community Primary School in Haverfordwest was partially closed yesterday, as it had been for over a week, with Class 1K having self-isolated, who have now returned to school.
However, a further update from yesterday has seen more year groups at Henry Tudor School in Pembroke Dock being told not to come into school.
Yesterday, only Year Nine learners were not allowed in, being told to self-isolate until Monday, July 12.
However today , Year 10 learners have been told to work from home 'pending update relating to a positive' lateral flow test.
Haverfordwest High VC School is also partially closed, as it was yesterday.
Year Eight learners at the school have been told to self-isolate due to a positive lateral flow test, only days after the return of Year Nine learners from self-isolating.
Milford Haven School also remains closed to Year 10 learners, but open to all other years.
Ysgol Bro Gwaun Secondary in Fishguard is too partially open, with Year Nine learners also asked to self-isolate until Monday, July 12.
Furthermore in Fishguard, Ysgol Glannau Gwaun remains partially open.
