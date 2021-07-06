A HAYSCASTLE CROSS man has been charged with a string of sexual offences involving underage girls.

Keith Thomas, 45, of Welsh Hook Road appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 29.

He was charged with five counts of sexual offences, which are alleged to have taken place between 2015 and 2018. Three of the charges involved inciting an underage girl to engage in sexual activity another offence involved sexually touching a teenage girl.

Thomas and Sarah Thomas, age 40, of the same address also stand charged with two counts of ill-treating a child.

Neither defendant entered pleas at this stage. Both Keith and Sarah Thomas were released on unconditional bail and the case sent for trial at Swansea Crown Court on July 27 of this year.