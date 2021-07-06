Counsel general Mick Antoniw will today, July 6, announce the new laws which according to the Welsh Government, 'will help transform Wales into stronger, greener and fairer country.'

The last year has seen a large increase in regulations made in the Senedd due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit, as well as the passing of acts in education and local government.

The Welsh Government will bring forward five new bills in the first year of this Senedd and a wide array of regulations.

The first year bills, which will be introduced from the autumn are:

• A new system will be put in place for post-16 education and training in Wales, making sure nobody is left behind after the pandemic.

• A new agriculture bill will create a new system of farm payments in Wales, which will reward farmers for their response to the climate and nature emergencies, and support them to produce Welsh food in a sustainable way.

• The Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill, ensuring the fair rights of workers and leading to more socially responsible public procurement.

• A bill to enable changes to devolved taxes to respond quickly to unexpected events which could have a significant impact on Welsh revenues.

• A first consolidation bill, to make the law in Wales more accessible. It will bring together a mass of very old, complicated legislation relating to listed buildings and the historic environment, to create a single and fully bilingual law which is easy to understand.

The Welsh Government will also bring forward new regulations to support schools and teachers to deliver radical changes to Wales’ school curriculum.

Regulations will also make 20mph the default speed limit in residential areas, and ban pavement parking wherever possible, making streets more accessible for disabled people and parents with prams and pushchairs.

The Renting Homes (Wales) Act will improve the rights of renters, prevent retaliatory eviction, ensure homes are better places to live, and require that tenants are given written contracts.

Legislation will also be introduced to support learners up to the age of 25 with additional learning needs.

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said: “Our ambitious programme is only the start of the legislative journey in this Senedd.

“Our Programme for Government, with its focus on a stronger, greener and fairer Wales, sets out our longer term ambitions that require legislation. These include abolishing the use of commonly littered, single use plastics; bringing forward our Clean Air Act and addressing building safety to ensure another Grenfell never happens.”

Counsel General, Mick Antoniw said: “Our focus will be on delivering our legislative programme that is founded on our distinctively Welsh values.

“We will ensure that the new laws work to benefit the people of Wales in their daily lives. In terms of their rights at work, their ability to rent a home and making our streets safer for everyone.”