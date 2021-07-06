Let's Talk Pembrokeshire has announced that it will be hosting a car boot sale at Carew market this month, to raise awareness and funds for the group.

Based in Milford Haven, Let's Talk Pembrokeshire is a new group, not yet a registered chaity, which has already seen great success, already getting the go ahead for a property in the centre of the town on Charles Street.

Before the opening ceremony is held, the group will be holding a car boot sale further out to spread the word of what the organisers are trying to achieve.

The car boot sale will take place at Carew market on Saturday, July 17, and gates will open at 5am for a 7am start.

The event, sponsored by Ace Securities Enterprises, will cost £10 per car which will raise funds for Let's Talk Pembrokeshire.

A raffle will also be held on the day, as well as a burger van and ice cream van making an appearance too.

Organiser Mark Thornton said: "A huge thank you to Carew market for letting us hold this event on their field.

"We're a small group with a big plan. This day will be great for people to find out who we are, what we do and why we do it.

"If anybody has anything to sell or contribute, or wants to come along and buy something, please don't hesitate to get involved."

To show interest and reserve a space, contact Mark on 07565 014943