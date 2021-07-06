TWO Pembroke Dock county councillors have complaints about them under investigation by the Public Services Ombudsman.
The Public Services Ombudsman said that is “currently investigating” councillors Paul Dowson and Joshua Beynon for alleged breaches of Pembrokeshire County Council’s code of conduct.
A spokesman for the council said that any formal complaints in relation to the conduct of individual councillors are dealt with under the Local Government Act 2000 standards regime and are referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales in the first instance.
“We are unable to comment on individual cases.
“Formal complaints made about a councillor allegedly breaching the Code of Conduct should be sent to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.
“A copy should also be forwarded to the Monitoring Officer of Pembrokeshire County Council,” he added.
Cllr Beynon told the local democracy reporting service: “These malicious allegations follow a long campaign of harassment against me which appears to motivated by prejudice. This matter is now in the hands of my lawyers and I am not in a position to provide further comment.”
Cllr Dowson said: “There are three complaints outstanding. They have been for over a year now.”
Adding that they were made by “individuals who have a personal agenda because I disagree with their politics".
