Valero Refinery Pembroke have contributed to Johnston School by donating a 20ft container to help with the school's storage problem.
The Learning Research Centre (LRC) at the school will now use the container to store the department's sensory equipment.
The container has freed up space in the classroom, allowing more time to be given for one on one learning and alone time when needed by students.
“It’s made a world of difference to us and we’re grateful for Valero’s generosity, and our thanks also go to Amanda Absolom from the friends of Johnston School LRC who organised it,” said the department’s lead, Caroline Wood.
“Not only has it allowed for more space in the classroom to create a new sensory room, it’s also allowed us to store more outside sensory equipment which is vital for the health and wellbeing of our students.”
Stephen Thornton, Public Affairs Manager at Valero Pembroke Refinery added: “We’re pleased top be able to help and it’s gratifying to see the benefit it’s brought to the classroom. The school has a thriving unit and has great plans for the future and I’m delighted we can help with this.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.