Ogi, Wales’ fastest growing broadband company, has announced that work is now underway to bring full fibre broadband to Haverfordwest.

Pembrokeshire's county town will be one of the first three communities in Wales to benefit from top-speed, future-proof broadband from Ogi.

The engineering work, which has started on St Martins’ Park and around Highlands Avenue, will create an all-new fibre optic cable network throughout the town.

That means that homes and local businesses will very soon benefit from 'one of the best broadband experiences anywhere on the planet.'

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve witnessed all kinds of experiences reinvented digitally, from working and learning to wellbeing. So with access to ultrafast broadband, all kinds of new opportunities become possible for the people of Pembrokeshire,” said councillor Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure & culture at Pembrokeshire County Council.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Ogi, who we feel share our vision and mission to establish Pembrokeshire as one of the best digitally connected counties in the country. This is a really exciting development.”

Full fibre broadband is much faster, more reliable and way more sustainable than traditional services.

As work begins in Pembrokeshire, sister projects are also starting in fellow 'underserved areas' The Vale of Glamorgan and Abergavenny.

Ogi’s offering is ultrafast and ultra reliable - up to an incredible 900 Mbps (32x faster than the current average typical speed for Haverfordwest).

Sally-Anne Skinner, chief revenue officer at Ogi, said: “Local residents in Haverfordwest will see Ogi engineers over the next few weeks as we upgrade the network in the area. Our friendly Ogi gurus will also be around, answering questions and helping residents discover what real fibre broadband can do for them.

“I’d encourage everyone to ask lots of questions and to register for updates so they can be among the first to receive ultrafast Ogi broadband.”

Ben Allwright, CEO of Ogi, said: “Made and built in Wales for Wales. We’re working on making ‘full fibre’ real and relevant for every person who joins our service, by bringing new experiences to life; we’ll be the internet promise that delivers. Gamers will game. Zoomers will zoom. Businesses will grow. Everyone getting on with what they need to.

"We're totally committed to helping every Welsh community build back better. Everyone prospers when great broadband helps deliver real opportunities, resilience and sustainability, and we’ve got big ambitions to see Wales flourish."