Hannah Karpaty was recently ordained deacon at St David's Cathedral alongside others around Pembrokeshire, and Hannah will serve as an assistant curate in the Roose ministry area of Milford Haven/south Pembrokeshire.
Hannah was born in Newport, Gwent and grew up in Pembroke where she was a keen horse rider.
She started her working life in Pembroke where she worked part-time in a Bridal Gown showroom, before working in the local pharmacy.
When Hannah was working in Tenby, she met Antony whom she later married.
While in the Tenby area, Hannah started worshipping at St Issell's Church in Saundersfoot. Over a short period of time, she became rector’s warden.
Naturally next came her 'calling to ministry,' when she joined Fellowship of Vocation which led her through discernment.
For three years, she trained through St Padarn's Institute in Cardiff, where she enjoyed studying and worshipping.
Currently in her free time, Hannah enjoys spending time with family and friends, walking in Pembrokeshire, reading, and cross stitch.
Hannah said prior to being ordained deacon: "I am looking forward to my ordination to the diaconate and working with the Roose LMA especially with the people of Milford Haven and Steynton."
To read more about other recently ordained deacons and priests, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19392983.new-deacons-priests-ordained-st-davids-cathedral/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.