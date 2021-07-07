In the latest report by Haverfordwest Golf Club, the club looks forward to the competitive golf season getting back into full swing as lockdown restrictions are eased, writes Mike Thomas.
The New2Golf programme, supported by Wales Golf, has been hugely successful at the club over the last few months to get new players into the game.
Alex Jones, one of the leaders of New2Golf said: “We’ve had some people who have come to us who had never held a golf club. They now have handicaps and compete regularly in competitions.
“Our Club PGA Pro Elliott Harding deserves massive credit for helping these players develop their skills, and, as importantly, their confidence.”
One example of the programme's success is Pippa Raggett, who last year won best New2Golf player in South Wales and this year won the Green Bower Salver on Ladies Open Day.
Richard Scott picked up the ultimate prize at Haverfordwest GC, winning both the Investiture Cup and Noot Salver for best gross and nett with a gross 143 nett 137 over two rounds. Club captain Ags Kalvik described him as “a very worthy champion.”
The club's senior section, led by captain John Rees, held a hugely successful charity day on July 1, raising over £700 for Pembrokeshire Friends Prostrate Cymru.
Meanwhile, local rugby and cricket legend Byron Williams succeeded in golf too, winning an honours board competition for the first time.
At the other end of the age range, 15-year-old Dillon James is following closely in his brother George’s footsteps with superb victories two weekends running to win the President’s Putter and the Racecourse Trophy.
